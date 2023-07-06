Mazeppa Daze begins this Friday

Mazeppa Daze
Mazeppa Daze
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) – Preparations for the annual Mazeppa Daze event is underway.

The event is a celebration of summer and Mazeppa. It will start on Friday at 7 p.m. and will have activities all throughout the weekend.

The opening ceremony of the field of honor for the Mazeppa Daze will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jaycee Park.

Friday:

There will be a parade at 7 p.m. followed by street dance performances from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

A small display of fireworks will be featured at dusk.

Saturday:

A Pancake Breakfast will start at 6 a.m.

There will be softball and volleyball tournaments at 8 a.m.

A 5k Fun Run/Walk will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Duck Races at 2 p.m. and Bingo at 2:45 p.m.

Later at dusk, there will be a large fireworks display which is one of the main features of the event. A drawing for a golf cart will take place after the fireworks.

Sunday:

There will be a tractor pull at 10 a.m. and water fights at 11 a.m.

A classic car show will also be around from noon to 3 p.m.

