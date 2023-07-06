Mason City police investigating human remains found

(Pixabay)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Police in Mason City are investigating human remains that were found Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, MCPD officers were called to the 200 block of 7th Street NE at 2:10 p.m. While on scene, officers found human remains. The department said the are working with the medical examiner.

No identity or preliminary cause of death were released. Mason City police said they will have more information in a press release on Friday morning.

