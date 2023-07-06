KTTC exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is partnering with the History Center of Olmsted County to celebrate 70 years of broadcasting in the Rochester community.

Digging deep into the archives, KTTC will share rarely seen photographs and videos showcasing how technology has changed since that first broadcast in 1953.

The exhibit will span the decades at KTTC chronicled the history of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, July 15 and will be at the History Center through the end of 2023.

History Center of Olmsted County is located at 1195 W Circle Dr. in Rochester. Hours are as follows:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for children and $9 for ages 13 and up. History Center of Olmsted County members and children under 2 are free.

