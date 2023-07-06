Houston County Sheriff’s Office warning people of scams

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office sent out a reminder Thursday to beware of scams after two major scams recently.

Sheriff Brian Swedberg shared two recent scams that have been investigated in the past months.

According to Sheriff Swedberg, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on May 5 that a Houston County resident was possibly being financially scammed by a criminal organization based out of India. The tip came from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office initiated a lengthy investigation into the matter, working together with Homeland Security Investigations (Chicago Division).

The investigation found that a Houston County resident had been scammed and had lost about $700,000 as a result to falling victim to a scam.

As a result of the Investigation, Dineshkumar Patel, 59, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois was arrested in Houston County on June 8 when he was tried to obtain more cash from the victim in-person within Houston County.

Patel was arrested and brought to the Houston County Jail and later appeared in court for Felony Level Theft by Swindle charges. Mr. Patel was given $75,000 unconditional bail, or $5,000 conditional bail. On June 12, Patel posted the $5,000 Conditional bail and was released.

The second scam happened on June 9 when the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received information that a Houston County resident had wired $47,000 to an unknown party that was believed to be scam related.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office acted immediately and made personal contact with the resident. After gathering information, it was determined that the resident was a victim of a scam.

Investigators worked with cooperation from a local bank and were able to recall the initial $47,000 wire transfer. The resident had been convinced that they were involved in a legitimate business transaction by their scammer. This is still an active Investigation.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that scams are real and they are affecting people in our area on a regular basis.

If you question the validity of what could be a potential scam, it is highly encouraged that you to reach out to your local law enforcement and ask for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.