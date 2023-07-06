The History of KTTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 1949 Rochester was one of 35 Minnesota cities allocated television broadcast channels in a tentative new proposal submitted by the Federal Communications Commission.

The G. David Gentling family, owners and operators of KROC Radio received one of the licenses.

On July 14, 1953, KROC-TV, owned and operated by the Southern Minnesota Broadcasting Company, went on the air with an initial test pattern. KROC-TV had a primary broadcast area of approximately 60 to 75 miles in radius-up to 100 miles if conditions were “very good”.

Transmission facilities, studio facilities and a 500-foot tower were built by KROC-TV on Hennessy Hill, two miles west of Rochester.

KROC-TV was the 211th video station and Rochester the 133rd city in the United States to receive network television programs.

The local Bell manager said that five years before there were only 12 TV stations in five cities, all located along the east coast, that had provided commercial network television service.

KTTC Gallery (KTTC)

In January, 1953 the KROC-TV antenna, an 80-foot, four-ton piece of precision electrical equipment, fell at 11:30 a.m. from about eight feet up, just as the construction crew had started hoisting it to the top of the 500-foot antenna tower.

An interim antenna obtained from RCA got the station on the air and was replaced with a new antenna at a later date.

IN 1962 KROC-TV was first to convert to color television for network programming and in 1966 to color local programming.

KROC-TV studios were moved to 601 1st Avenue SW in November of 1966. Both the radio and television stations shared this building until the television station was sold in 1976 to Quincy Newspapers, Incorporated in Quincy,Illinois.

In July 1976 KROC-TV became KTTC-TV and the radio station moved to a new location on 4th Street SW.

KTTC-TV was the first television station in Minnesota to have a female news director. KTTC also had the first female news photographer at that time. And KTTC was one of the first television stations in Minnesota to have a completely computerized newsroom.

In 2002, KTTC relocated from its longtime studios on First Avenue Southwest in Downtown Rochester to its current location on Bandel Road in North Rochester.

On February 1, 2021, Gray Television announced it had purchased Quincy Media for $925 million. The deal was completed on August 2, 2021.

KTTC-TV hosts a drive-by toy drive to benefit Christmas Anonymous each year.

KTTC also works closely with the local area Eagles Lodges to televise the annual Eagles Cancer Telethon. This is the longest running locally produced telethon in the United States. The 70th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon will be held January 13 and 14, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.