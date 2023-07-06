Drought conditions continue; Isolated rain chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re hoping for multiple widespread rain chances in the near future, I don’t have the best news for you. Rain chances over the next 5-7 days will remain pretty limited across the upper Midwest.

Isolated showers will move into the region late in the day on Friday. Right now, model guidance has most of the shower activity falling apart as it moves east of I-35. Dry conditions will settle in through the weekend with another chance of isolated showers and storms on Tuesday of next week.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be too impressive over the next 5 days. We could see around 0.10-0.25″ of rain through next Tuesday. Those amounts will not get us out of drought conditions, but any rain is welcomed at this point.

The latest drought conditions were released on Thursday, all of Olmsted County is now in a “severe drought”. Most of SE MN and NE IA are still under a “moderate drought”.

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 70s Friday with partly cloudy skies in the morning. Isolated showers will work into the forecast through the evening and overnight hours. That’s IF the showers hold together as they move east of I-35. High temperatures return to the 80s on Sunday and Monday. Next week, highs will be slightly below average in the upper 80s.

