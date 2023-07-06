Country singer Aaron Simmons releases new album

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hailing from Stewartville, Aaron Simmons joins Midwest Access for some country tunes.

He also reveals details about his new album. You can find his music here.

Simmons was nominated by the Midwest Country Music Organization for New Artist of the year in 2021. He is known for his combination of high-energy stage presence and country-style performances.

To find out more about Aaron Simmons and where he will be performing, visit his website here.

