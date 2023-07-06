Cheap Charlie’s closing in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester staple announced Thursday that it will officially be closing its doors.

Cheap Charlie’s is a classic American restaurant that has been open for more than 55 years.

Owners Janna and David Tran purchased the American style diner back in 1996, but now they say they are ready to retire and sell the building.

The restaurant opened in the fifties under a different name, but was rebranded as Cheap Charlies about a decade later.

Cheap Charlie’s had many customers over the years including former Vice President Hubert Humphrey.

