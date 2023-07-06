Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at a grocery store.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to Cub Foods after receiving multiple calls from people around 11:27 p.m.

RPD says Pedro Vasquez, 28, was running through the store with a hammer attacking people.

He first approached the cashier and said he knew who he was and also said he killed his dad. Police said that was not true.

RPD said Vasquez went into an employee area and found a hammer. He starting chasing a victim and swung the hammer at him. He then tripped and the victim was able to restrain him.

RPD arrived on scene and located Vasquez in the deli area. He already was being restrained by one of the victims.

Nobody was hit with the hammer or was injured.

Police later said the suspect was likely under the influence of drugs.

Vasquez was placed under arrest and is facing charges of second degree assault and disorderly conduct.

