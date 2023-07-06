Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night

An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at a grocery store.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to Cub Foods after receiving multiple calls from people around 11:27 p.m.

RPD says Pedro Vasquez, 28, was running through the store with a hammer attacking people.

He first approached the cashier and said he knew who he was and also said he killed his dad. Police said that was not true.

RPD said Vasquez went into an employee area and found a hammer. He starting chasing a victim and swung the hammer at him. He then tripped and the victim was able to restrain him.

RPD arrived on scene and located Vasquez in the deli area. He already was being restrained by one of the victims.

Nobody was hit with the hammer or was injured.

Police later said the suspect was likely under the influence of drugs.

Vasquez was placed under arrest and is facing charges of second degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July

Latest News

Enjoy this look back at KTTC's early days of broadcasting.
KTTC, a look at the early days
Willard Miller pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on Tuesday.
Judge set to sentence teen over the death of his Spanish teacher
The city of Wabasha, its park board, and a community-led steering committee will break ground...
Wabasha Athletic Complex relocation city plan breaks ground Thursday afternoon
Wabasha Athletic Complex Relocation Plan Breaks Ground