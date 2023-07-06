5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana

A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV)
By WRTV staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WRTV) – Officials in Indiana said a 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister Wednesday.

Tristan Tex lives in the Cumberland neighborhood where it happened. He says when he heard the screams he immediately went outside.

“And I came out to this nightmare. It’s horrible,” he said.

Deor Nita, 4, died from her injuries.

“Makes me want to hug them and clutch them tight,” said neighbor Priest Brown.

Brown lives in the neighborhood and has three kids of his own.

“Kids are very smart, and they watch their parents all the time and they will find your gun,” he said.

According to police, Deor and her four siblings were home with their great-great grandmother. Four of them were playing upstairs when the shooting happened.

“They have no idea where the gun came from, because the grandma said she was just up there and helped clean the room,” said Police Chief Suzanne Woodland.

All the kids in the house at the time were under the age of 5. Woodland says Deor and her grandmother were close.

“These are babies still, you know? And it’s, it’s sad. It’s sad for everybody - for the family, the mom that had to come home and see, the grandma that had to find her. It’s awful, it’s tragic,” Woodland said.

Woodland says it serves as another reminder to lock up your guns.

“It’s disgusting to have this happen, and it’s a wakeup call for people,” she said. “If you haven’t seen it enough. This should be enough.”

Investigators aren’t yet sure who owns the gun or what led to the shooting.

Some police departments offer free gun locks.

Copyright 2023 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Taylor Swift fan's disguise goes viral
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars