Young woman left injured after boating accident in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA
ALBERT LEA(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A young woman was injured after a boating accident in Albert lea Tuesday evening, according to a sheriff who responded to the scene.

KTTC was informed that a boat was pulling a tube when the tube hit a dock at Fountain Lake’s Edgewater Bay in Albert lea.

EMT’s, along with a helicopter, arrived at the scene of the accident.

Right now, there is little information on the severity of the young woman’s injuries or estimates of damages.

