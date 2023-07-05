UPDATE: New information on fire at a home in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released new details about a house fire on the July 4th holiday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood on 6th Avenue Southeast, just South of Highway 14.

According to Kasson Fire and Rescue, the fire started on the back deck of the home and quickly spread to the inside causing damage that will more than likely total the home.

Fire destroys home in Kasson (KTTC)

Everyone was out of the home at the time and no one was hurt.

The Dodge Center Fire Department assisted Kasson Fire and Rescue and law enforcement from Kasson and Dodge County.

Dodge Center Ambulance was also on the scene.

