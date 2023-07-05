Pet of the week: Dexter and DeeDee

By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access.

This week three-month-old kittens Dexter and his sister DeeDee are in need of a forever home.

Here’s what Paws and Claws has to say about Dexter and DeeDee:

Dexter was found with his sister DeeDee on a county road between Alden and Albert Lea. The man who found them brought them to the shelter because he didn’t have room for them. Their rescuer said that Dexter is affectionate and a little shy, but very sweet. DeeDee is a bit more reserved, but she is sweet and affectionate once she feels comfortable with someone. DeeDee and Dexter are named after characters from the 1996-2003 animated TV show called Dexter’s Laboratory. Dexter likes snuggling and sleeping with DeeDee. They would like to be adopted together, but it is not required.

Paws and Claws

If you feel you can give Dexter and his sister DeeDee a forever home or know someone who could, please click here for more details.

You can also contact Paws and Claws at (507) 288-7226.

