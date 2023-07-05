New drug makes growing presence in Minnesota

The prevalence of Xylazine is growing, leading to overdose deaths.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The prevalence of Xylazine is growing, leading to overdose deaths. Xylazine, also known as “tranq” is a drug that is approved by the FDA as a sedative for animals. But drug traffickers are mixing it with other drugs, like cocaine and heroine.

“So Xylazine being a non controlled drug. It’s the best measure for us is awareness, right? And is, you know, is you getting out the message across to the masses and letting them know that regardless of whether a pill that you buy. On the street. Has stylizing or not the big message. Here is 1 pill can kill. Right,” said Assistant DEA Special Agent, Rafael Mattei.

Officials warn people that because Xylazine isn’t an opioid, Narcan won’t reverse its effects, making a potential overdose even more dangerous.

“You don’t know what’s on those pills. Any pill that you buy off of social media and you get it sent to you via Snapchat or deliveries or any of the other medias out there. If you get a pill that’s not prescribed. To you by. A doctor and hand it to you by the pharmacist. That pill has the potential to kill you. So that’s that’s how we want to prevent that is you spreading the message to your communities, us spreading it out, saying one pill can kill if you don’t get it from your. Pharmacist, you shouldn’t be taking it,” said Mattei.

While Minnesota hasn’t seen a large presence of the drug just yet, the dea in Minnesota says they’re already developing a plan on tackling the spread of xylazine.

“So for us, we’re going to treat it as as an adulterant of the existing drugs, and we’re going to keep fighting it as we have, right, we’re we’re going after these drug traffickers. We’re going after the importers. You know, we’re targeting higher level drug traffickers. That ties back to the cartels in in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel, and CJNG, which we know are the main manufacturers of this fentanyl that’s flooding up into the US,” said Mattei.

