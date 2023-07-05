Garage in Mason City damaged after improper disposal of fireworks

Mason City garage damaged after improper disposal of fireworks
Mason City garage damaged after improper disposal of fireworks(mgn)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched for the report of a house fire at 302 9th St. SE at 11:21 p.m. in Mason City for a report of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived and found fire coming out of a garage attached to the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to the garage.

The interior of the garage received fire, smoke and water damage. The interior of the house received light smoke that firefighters were able to ventilate out.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire was accidental by improper disposal of fireworks.

Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
UPDATE: Three missing people were swimming; authorities still searching
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
Search for missing men to expected to resume Tuesday morning along the Mississippi
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers

Latest News

Dexter and DeeDee
Pet of the week: Dexter and DeeDee
Valley Fair Amusement Park
Getting Wild at Valley Fair Amusement Park
City of Rochester to allow partial occupancy of Rochester Towers
City of Rochester to allow partial occupancy of Rochester Towers
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Wellness Wednesday looks at Naloxone, overdose prevention centers and the opioid crisis