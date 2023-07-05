Garage in Mason City damaged after improper disposal of fireworks

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched for the report of a house fire at 302 9th St. SE at 11:21 p.m. in Mason City for a report of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived and found fire coming out of a garage attached to the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to the garage.

The interior of the garage received fire, smoke and water damage. The interior of the house received light smoke that firefighters were able to ventilate out.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire was accidental by improper disposal of fireworks.

Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department.

