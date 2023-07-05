Mason City Council to take action on proposed salary increases in upcoming meeting

It will be taking action on proposed salary increases for council members and the mayor.
It will be taking action on proposed salary increases for council members and the mayor.(WXIX)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) –Some big decisions on the agenda for the Mason City Council might be taking place.

It will be taking action on proposed salary increases for council members and the mayor.

The proposal would boost the mayor’s salary from $13,200 to nearly $21,400.

The annual compensation for council members would bump to $12,000 from $740.

City officials say there would be no impact to the budget with the proposed increase.

The salaries for these positions have remained unchanged since 2015.

If approved, the hike would take effect for those elected on or after January 2024.

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
UPDATE: Three missing people were swimming; authorities still searching
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
Search for missing men to expected to resume Tuesday morning along the Mississippi
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July
4th Fest returns to Rochester for another year.
4th Fest returns to Rochester, everything you need to know

Latest News

ALBERT LEA
Young woman left injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July
Clear Lake Postpones fireworks
Rochester fireworks to start at 9:20
Lake Zumbro Independence Day celebrations