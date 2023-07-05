Mason City Council to take action on proposed salary increases in upcoming meeting

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) –Some big decisions on the agenda for the Mason City Council might be taking place.

It will be taking action on proposed salary increases for council members and the mayor.

The proposal would boost the mayor’s salary from $13,200 to nearly $21,400.

The annual compensation for council members would bump to $12,000 from $740.

City officials say there would be no impact to the budget with the proposed increase.

The salaries for these positions have remained unchanged since 2015.

If approved, the hike would take effect for those elected on or after January 2024.

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

