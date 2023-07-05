UPDATE: Kasson House a complete loss after Fourth of July fire
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A house in Kasson is a total loss Tuesday night. The house is located on 6th Ave SE in Kasson, just south of Highway 14.
Police began received calls saying there was a house ‘fully engulfed’ in flames around 7:30 Tuesday evening. The fire was contained by 8:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
