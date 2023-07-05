UPDATE: Kasson House a complete loss after Fourth of July fire

Kasson
Kasson(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A house in Kasson is a total loss Tuesday night. The house is located on 6th Ave SE in Kasson, just south of Highway 14.

Police began received calls saying there was a house ‘fully engulfed’ in flames around 7:30 Tuesday evening. The fire was contained by 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
Search for missing men to expected to resume Tuesday morning along the Mississippi
FIREWORKS
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
UPDATE: Three missing people were swimming; authorities still searching
Jehovah Convention
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash

Latest News

Clear Lake Postpones fireworks
Rochester fireworks to start at 9:20
Lake Zumbro Independence Day celebrations
Ski Dox Water Ski Team
Lake Zumbro Independence Day celebrations include water ski show, boat parade
Search continues for 3 missing people along Mississippi River, Darian Leddy reports