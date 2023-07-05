Cooler today with isolated showers; Mild days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler, less humid air is slowly moving into the region today behind a cold front that is crossing the Upper Mississippi Valley. The same front sparked isolated thunderstorms in the local area last evening and now clouds and light rain showers are hanging around just behind the front. There will be a chance of light rain across the area until the late morning or early afternoon the clouds will thin out and increasingly bright and mild afternoon sunshine warm temperatures to the mid-70s. A northwest breeze will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour, drawing in drier, less humid air from the northern Plains.

Temperatures tonight will cool quickly from the 70s to the 60s in the evening under mainly clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s with a light northwest breeze.

High pressure will settle into the region on Thursday, bringing bright and amazingly pleasant weather to the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a light northwest breeze.

Friday looks bright and tranquil as well, but there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with a light southwest breeze.

A weak disturbance will graze the area to the north on Saturday, possibly triggering a few brief, light rain showers in our area. Otherwise, it looks like another comfortable day featuring occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s and a southwest breeze.

A weak cold front will bring a chance for some isolated thunderstorms next Monday and there will be another chance of thunderstorms next Wednesday and Wednesday night. High temperatures next week will be in the low 80s, typical for the middle of July.

