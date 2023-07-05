Cooler temperatures this week; Limited rain chances continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had some much-needed rainfall earlier in the week and we’ll have dry conditions settle in through the rest of the week. The front that moved through the region late Tuesday evening has brought in drier and cooler air.

Dew point trend (KTTC)

Dew points Thursday and Friday will be in the middle and upper 40s. High temperatures to the end of the week will be in the 70s and then maybe get into the lower 80s on Sunday. Dew points aren’t expected to reach back into the 60s until early next week. With the lack of moisture in the atmosphere, our rain chances will be limited moving forward.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Isolated showers will be possible late Friday evening and again on Tuesday. Confidence is pretty low with the rain chance on Friday.

QPF Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts don’t seem too impressive with the system on Friday. Current guidance brings in around 0-0.10″ of rain through Monday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.