City of Rochester to allow partial occupancy of Rochester Towers

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester has approved a request for partial occupancy of the Rochester Towers Apartments.

According to the announcement, the City of Rochester Community Development Department notified First Service Residential on July 5 that their request for partial occupancy for the Rochester Towers Condominiums has been approved.

The approval to return to full occupancy will be dependent upon the full scope and magnitude of the issues identified along with the corresponding construction schedule for their remediation.

The Rochester Towers, located at 207 5th Ave. SW, is a multi-family condominium building with 90 residential units.

Residents have been displaced since June 2, when they were all asked to evacuate due to safety concerns.

Residents will be able to return to the building starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Units with shoring and/or containment are not permitted occupancy. Controlled access to those units is required and a lock has been installed on each unit to fulfill this requirement.

For owners who typically park in the upper lot which is closed until further notice, the board is currently exploring long-term alternatives. However, for the time being, both the upper back lot and street parking are available.

