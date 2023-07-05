Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A boy riding a bike was struck by an SUV Tuesday night in southeast Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), around 10 p.m. it was called to the report of a juvenile male who was struck by an SUV in the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE.

The victim was transported to St. Marys and authorities are waiting for an update on his current status.

RPD says lifesaving efforts were provided on scene.

The driver of the SUV did not show any signs of impairment.

