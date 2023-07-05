3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three tubers were injured Tuesday night after a boating accident on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea.

According to Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the three tubers, a 5-year-old girl, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were floating in Fountain Lake when the boat pulling them got too close to shore and the tubes hit a boat lift with a pontoon on it.

The 21-year-old woman suffered head and leg injuries and was airlifted by Mayo One. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The 5-year-old girl and 23-year-old man were both taken by Mayo Ambulance for further care.

The driver of the boat, a 68-year-old man, was cited for operating a watercraft in a reckless manor.

