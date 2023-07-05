3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Three bodies were pulled out from the Mississippi River Wednesday morning in the search area for three missing swimmers.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, two bodies were found at 6:53 a.m. and the third found at 7:05 a.m. All three bodies were located in the search area.

The families of the missing swimmers were made aware of the recovery.

The Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene and will be releasing names of those located at a later time.

The bodies are believed to be the three swimmers who went missing Monday after going underwater in the Vermillion River near the mouth where the river flows into the Mississippi.

Maj. Mike Johnson with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says there was a family gathering on Diamond Island Monday evening when a man, a woman and a 17-year-old girl were swimming in the river. Another man was also fishing along the coastline.

The three swimmers were inexperienced and swimming without life vests at the time in an area that is three feet deep but with a “sharp drop-off to eight or nine feet” of depth.

When the three swimmers started struggling, the man who was fishing jumped in to help. He was able to help save the woman, who is his daughter, but was pulled under the water himself after re-entering the water to help the other two.

Authorities say the island is only accessible by boat but could not say if there was a boat nearby or if one of the families owned a boat.

Maj. Johnson said everyone involved live in the same house in Oakdale but there are multiple families that live at the house.

Authorities searched for three hours Monday night before inclement weather and darkness hit. Searches started back up Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and continued into nightfall.

Authorities used dive operations, sonar and K9s on both the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers.

Authorities gave an update Monday as search efforts were ongoing. You can watch that below:

RELATED
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Search and recovery boat

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
UPDATE: Three missing people were swimming; authorities still searching
Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
Search for missing men to expected to resume Tuesday morning along the Mississippi
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July
4th Fest returns to Rochester for another year.
4th Fest returns to Rochester, everything you need to know

Latest News

Police are investigating an incident at an annual fireworks show in Chicago.
18-year-old treated in Austin after firework goes off in hand
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: New information on fire at a home in Kasson