18-year-old treated in Austin after firework goes off in hand

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department responded to a call of an 18-year-old man who had a firework go off in his hand near his chest on Tuesday night.

According to APD, it happened at 9:49 p.m. at the 800 block of 3rd Ave. NE.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was being attended to by bystanders.

Officers and the Austin Fire Department addressed a chest wound and a second wound on the man’s right wrist. That second injury was across the entire length of the wrist and severe in nature. 

He was then turned over to the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and transported to Mayo Clinic-Austin.

There is not an update on his current condition.

