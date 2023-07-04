UPDATE: Three missing people were swimming; authorities still searching

NEAR RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is now saying two of the missing people were swimming in the Vermillion River (near the Mississippi River) when they started to struggle before a third person went in to try and help them.

None of the three were able to make it back to shore and are still missing.

The Sheriff’s Office say the men were not fishing like previously thought.

Dive operations are currently ongoing on the Vermillion River while Sonar is being used on the Mississippi.

Authorities are asking boaters on the two rivers to beware of the searches. Officials are asking people to stay clear of the areas if possible, but to use slow speeds around their search areas if you can’t.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Wildlife Fish and Game, MN DNR, Northstar Search and Rescue, and Red Wing Fire Department are assisting with the search and rescue efforts.

