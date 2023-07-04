Search for missing men to continue along the Mississippi

Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s office. Their office received a 911 call around 7:30 Monday night after a man went overboard while fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River on the Mississippi just north of Red Wing. The two men who were with him dove into the water after him. None of the men have resurfaced.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and Dive Team responded to the scene, along with Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota and Wisconsin’s DNR.

Responding units were forced to halt their search for the men shortly before 9 p.m. due to worsening weather conditions. The search and rescue operations will continue until Tuesday morning.

