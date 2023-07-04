Scattered storms Tuesday evening; Cooler weather ahead
Severe threat remains isolated Tuesday night
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After some much-needed rainfall Monday night, we’re tracking another round of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday evening. Some isolated storms could be strong to severe too.
Areas in orange have a level 2 out of 5 threat from 7 p.m. until just after midnight. The primary threats are strong winds and hail. The tornado threat Tuesday evening is pretty low.
Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop west of I-35 around 5-7 p.m. Storms will start to move east of I-35 by 6-8 p.m. Scattered showers and storms are expected to impact areas north of I-90 from around 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. which isn’t good news for local firework shows. Keep a close eye on the radar through the evening Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25-1.00″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Lower amounts are expected south of I-90 Tuesday evening. The highest rainfall amounts will be to the west of I-35.
Highs will be in the middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will return to seasonal averages by early next week.
Nick
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.