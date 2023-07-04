Scattered storms Tuesday evening; Cooler weather ahead

Severe threat remains isolated Tuesday night
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After some much-needed rainfall Monday night, we’re tracking another round of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday evening. Some isolated storms could be strong to severe too.

Severe storm outlook
Severe storm outlook(KTTC)

Areas in orange have a level 2 out of 5 threat from 7 p.m. until just after midnight. The primary threats are strong winds and hail. The tornado threat Tuesday evening is pretty low.

Fireworks forecast
Fireworks forecast(KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop west of I-35 around 5-7 p.m. Storms will start to move east of I-35 by 6-8 p.m. Scattered showers and storms are expected to impact areas north of I-90 from around 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. which isn’t good news for local firework shows. Keep a close eye on the radar through the evening Tuesday.

QPF Forecast
QPF Forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25-1.00″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Lower amounts are expected south of I-90 Tuesday evening. The highest rainfall amounts will be to the west of I-35.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Highs will be in the middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will return to seasonal averages by early next week.

Nick

