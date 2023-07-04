Lake Zumbro Independence Day celebrations include water ski show, boat parade

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens came out Tuesday to The Pondy Restaurant and Bar to celebrate Independence Day.

The day started out with a boat parade that included themes of Christmas in July, pirates, fun in the sun, patriotic and Vikings, which was the grand prize winner.

“The people out here on the lake are just good people,” Pondy owner Steve Overton said. “They’re all out here to have fun. There’s no complaining. Everything’s just all about fun.”

Steve and his wife Devra have owned the restaurant and bar for five years.

“We pride ourselves on our food,” he said. “Things have been great.”

The party started to get busier when the water-skiers showed up. The Ski Dox Water Ski Team has been around since the 1950s. The team consists of skiers of all ages, some as young as three-years old.

“I learned skiing when I was six and I’m 50 something now, so somebody do the math,” water skier Shannon Larson said.

Six-year-old skier Addison Kunkle said her favorite part of skiing is being on someone’s shoulders. Eleven-year-old Lily O’Brien has been skiing for a few years.

“I love doing line doubles and two-ski,” she said.

Larson said the team prides itself on the tricks that members are able to perform.

“We created different kinds of pyramids” she said. “We did the very first prefab pyramid standing on a dock and no one’s ever matched that exactly.”

She said the team is always looking for new members. She said nearly anyone can learn how to ski.

“If you want to ski, it just takes somebody with a little bit of confidence, and the will to learn, because we can teach any skill.”

The team will be performing every Wednesday at The Pondy, starting on July 12, and going through the entire month.

For more information on the Ski Dox Water Ski Team, click here.

