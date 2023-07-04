Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on crashes.

Troopers will look for distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence.

As of Monday, at least 168 people have died on Iowa roads this year.

In the last five years, 25 traffic deaths have occurred on the 4th of July on Iowa roads.

Thirteen of them were alcohol-related.

In a Facebook post, the state patrol reminds people to drive sober or get a ride if they are impaired.

