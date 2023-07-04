A Hot and Humid Independence Day with Evening Thunderstorms Possible

High temps will be near 90 degrees today; Cooler days are ahead
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances for our Independence Day, a situation that looks very similar to the weather we experienced on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and a slight southwest breeze. Heat indices will be in the low to mid-90s. There will be a chance of sparse showers and thunderstorms from around 4:00 to 7:00 in the evening.

We have a sunny and very warm day ahead of us. Expect high temps near 90 degrees with isolated...
We have a sunny and very warm day ahead of us. Expect high temps near 90 degrees with isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening.(KTTC)

Thunderstorms are expected to become much more widespread around sunset. It may not be a total washout, but there will be the threat of scattered thunderstorms across the local map throughout the evening until after midnight. A few storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and perhaps some hail as the primary concerns. Our entire area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook. A brief downpour of rain is also possible, similar to some of those we encountered last evening. for instance, we measured 1.1 inches of rainfall at the studio in northwest Rochester on Monday. The Rochester airport, meanwhile, had only a trace of rainfall. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with a northwest breeze.

A few stray thunderstorms will be possible in the mid and late afternoon. More widespread...
A few stray thunderstorms will be possible in the mid and late afternoon. More widespread thunderstorms can be expected this evening.(KTTC)
The best chance for thunderstorms today will occur this evening during the timing of area...
The best chance for thunderstorms today will occur this evening during the timing of area fireworks displays.(KTTC)
The area will be at level two of five for severe weather risk during the evening hours....
The area will be at level two of five for severe weather risk during the evening hours. Damagign wind gusts will be the biggest threat in those thunderstorms.(KTTC)

Light showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible until late Wednesday morning behind the cold front that will be the focus of our holiday rain chances. The afternoon sky will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a comfortable northwest breeze that will work to draw in some dry, less humid air from the Plains.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s on Thursday and Friday as we look to wrap up the week on a September-like note.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms this evening and early Wednesday. The weekend will...
There will be a chance of thunderstorms this evening and early Wednesday. The weekend will feature a few isolated showers and storms. Temps in the ocming days will be much cooler than the near 90-degree heat we're expecting today.(KTTC)

There will be a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with additional rounds of isolated thunderstorms late in the day Sunday and again next Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The next several days will be cooler after tonight's cold front passes through the region....
The next several days will be cooler after tonight's cold front passes through the region. Temps next week will be in the low 80s.(KTTC)
@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2023. We have a hot and steamy Independence Day ahead of us. Expect isolated afternoon storms with more widespread thunderstorms in the evening. Severe weather is a concern in some of the area. The next few days will be cooler. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota

♬ Some Like It Hot (2005 Remaster) - The Power Station

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men have gone missing along the Mississippi River
Search for missing men to expected to resume Tuesday morning along the Mississippi
FIREWORKS
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area
Jehovah Convention
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
KTTC WX - Storms are possible Tuesday
7-day forecast
Scattered storms on the 4th; Cooler temperatures by Thursday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Hot and humid to start the week; Isolated Independence Day storms