A Hot and Humid Independence Day with Evening Thunderstorms Possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances for our Independence Day, a situation that looks very similar to the weather we experienced on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and a slight southwest breeze. Heat indices will be in the low to mid-90s. There will be a chance of sparse showers and thunderstorms from around 4:00 to 7:00 in the evening.

We have a sunny and very warm day ahead of us. Expect high temps near 90 degrees with isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Thunderstorms are expected to become much more widespread around sunset. It may not be a total washout, but there will be the threat of scattered thunderstorms across the local map throughout the evening until after midnight. A few storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and perhaps some hail as the primary concerns. Our entire area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook. A brief downpour of rain is also possible, similar to some of those we encountered last evening. for instance, we measured 1.1 inches of rainfall at the studio in northwest Rochester on Monday. The Rochester airport, meanwhile, had only a trace of rainfall. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with a northwest breeze.

A few stray thunderstorms will be possible in the mid and late afternoon. More widespread thunderstorms can be expected this evening. (KTTC)

The best chance for thunderstorms today will occur this evening during the timing of area fireworks displays. (KTTC)

The area will be at level two of five for severe weather risk during the evening hours. Damagign wind gusts will be the biggest threat in those thunderstorms. (KTTC)

Light showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible until late Wednesday morning behind the cold front that will be the focus of our holiday rain chances. The afternoon sky will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a comfortable northwest breeze that will work to draw in some dry, less humid air from the Plains.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s on Thursday and Friday as we look to wrap up the week on a September-like note.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms this evening and early Wednesday. The weekend will feature a few isolated showers and storms. Temps in the ocming days will be much cooler than the near 90-degree heat we're expecting today. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with additional rounds of isolated thunderstorms late in the day Sunday and again next Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The next several days will be cooler after tonight's cold front passes through the region. Temps next week will be in the low 80s. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.