Farmers grow worried about crops, drought worsens

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – The drought across the Upper Midwest continues to intensify. While spotty rain has given some relief, farmers are growing worried their harvest will be considerably lower.

The three words “we need rain”, have been said by many across the region in the past few weeks. Steve Wagner operates a family farm near Planview and reports his family hasn’t seen a season this bad since 1988.

“The yield is already going to be down, I’m sure of it,” Wagner stated. “Just from the germination alone on of the bean field, it is going to be bad.”

Wagner’s family farms corn and soybeans. He explained the corn crops have held up well, and the heavy rainfall earlier this year, might be what is saving his crops.

“It all soaked in, and the snow melted slowly and soaked in. It is a good thing because there is some sub soil moisture and that is why some of the corn fields are not looking too bad,” Wagner remarked.

According to Crop Insurance in America, Minnesota crops contribute more than $18 billion to the economy each year. However, this year’s drought could lower the economic impact greatly.

By July of each growing season, soybeans should be double the size of what the plants currently are. Wagner said while he is hopeful rain will eventually come, it might not be enough.

“It’ll help that is for sure, but I don’t think it will save the yield. It is already going to be down, but it will definitely help,” Wagner added.

Farmers are able to purchase crop insurance in case of a drought, excessive moisture or disease, but this could be expensive.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.