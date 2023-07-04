4th Fest returns to Rochester, everything you need to know

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and Rochester’s annual Independence Day festival is set to return for another year.

4th Fest will start a 6 p.m. at Soldiers Field Park. The festival is free featuring music, poetry and fireworks. At the field will be local food vendors, craft beer, and more.

This year’s food vendors include:

The Compadres

Infuzn Foods

Minne Street Rolls

True Smoke BBQ

Thai Garden

Minne “Sno” Da Shave Ice

Little Thistle Brewing Company

Thesis Beer Project

Kicking off the festival at 6 p.m. will be the Rochester Community. The band will be followed by a DJ and a virtual pet parade, Jean Prokott, The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock. Fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m.

To submit your pet for the virtual pet parade, email a photo to civicmusic@rochestermn.gov.

An important detail to note is parking. All city and residential side streets are available for us, unless marked otherwise. At Soldiers Field Park there will be plenty of space available, but the Third Street Parking Ramp will be open. The entire west half of Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial parking lot will be designated as accessible parking.

“We’re really hoping this is a very fun, family friendly, easy event for everyone to attend. It should be very laid back, you can come and go as you want,” Rochester Civic Music director Avital Rabinowitz said.

City officials have also asked everyone to stay clear of the current construction project near Soldiers Field Swimming Pool.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.