Two dead after Floyd County crash

Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4 p.m. on July 2nd a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traveling east on Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and then took action to move back into the correct lane. A 2017 Toyota Prius, driven by 74-year-old Steven York from Waconia, Minnesota, was traveling west on Highway 18 and tried to avoid the Jeep and instead the two cars collided.

Both Steven York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy from Golden Valley, Minnesota were pronounced dead at the scene. Stangland and 74-year-old Mary York were taken to Mercy One North Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jehovah Convention
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact
Body found in Rochester Retention pond identified
Woman found in submerged vehicle identified
Police lights generic
Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase
Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
Sistique Boutique in Oronoco, Minnesota.
Small Business Saturday in Oronoco

Latest News

Whistle Binkies heralded as "America's Best"
RPT
Rochester Public Transit adjusting routes for Independence Day
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI
Pilot of power parachute in the hospital after crash in Chetek