Soldiers Field pool demolition underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Demolition is underway at the Soldiers Field pool in Rochester.

The process started last week and is the first step in construction of a new aquatic center that will include three water slides, a splash pad, a 50-meter pool, a new bath house and a lazy river. The new pool is expected to open summer 2024.

The pool construction is part of the Soldiers Field masterplan.

“What we are seeing now is the fruits of the labor,” City of Rochester Strategic Communications & Engagement Director Jenna Bowman said. “One thing that we know the community was really excited about when we were talking about aquatic features, was a lazy river. While it’s sad to see the pool close this summer, we’re very excited and looking forward to next summer.”

The construction is part of a $22 million project that also includes an accessible playground at Roy Sutherland Park and new basketball courts. Bowman said the about $13 million of those funds are going to the pool.

The city is asking that people steer clear of the construction site, especially with 4th Fest happening Tuesday.

More information on the Soldiers Field masterplan can be found here.

