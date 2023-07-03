Scattered storms on the 4th; Cooler temperatures by Thursday

PM storms on Tuesday
Garden Gallery
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the threat of isolated to scattered storms potentially impacting the region throughout the day on Tuesday. Right now, the best chance of rain looks to be after sunset.

Storm outlook Tuesday
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through the late afternoon and overnight hours. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with wind and hail being the primary threats during the late evening Tuesday. Current trends have the heaviest rainfall staying along and north of I-94.

Rainfall outlook
Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.75″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Some isolated areas could see over 1″ of rainfall through the next two days.

Firework forecast
We will be looking at the threat of storms around dusk on Tuesday. Storms will be isolated to scattered Tuesday evening, so not everyone will be looking at rain during firework time. Keep the radar handy Tuesday!

Tuesday forecast
High temperatures on the 4th will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values reaching into the middle 90s at times. Dry conditions are expected during the morning and into the mid-afternoon. Storm chances increase into the evening.

7-day forecast
Nick

