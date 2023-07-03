Man in custody after shooting in Austin

(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Police are investigating a weekend shooting in downtown Austin.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the Plaza Parking lot.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a reported assault. They found a male victim who appeared to have been shot in the shoulder and the leg.

Officers and the Austin Fire Department treated the victim before he was handed over to Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Police later found a second victim with a non-life threatening leg wound seeking treatment at Mayo Clinic in Austin.

Officers found the suspect around 3:35 a.m. in a home in the 200 block of 7th Street NW.

Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado, 29, of Austin was taken into custody without incident and detectives later recovered a firearm believe to have been used during the incident.

