Iowa lawmakers could return to statehouse for special session

Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next Monday, Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.

The Associated Press reports an email an Iowa lawmaker sent directs state representatives to hold July 10th open.

Republican leadership has hinted they wanted to reconvene to address abortion laws.

But a reason for the special session has not been announced.

There’s no formal announcement for a special session.

