Hot and humid with thunderstorm chances today and Independence Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heat and humidity are slowly building across the region to start the week ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. While that front will likely trigger a few rounds of rain across the Upper Mississippi Valley over the next few days, plenty of sunshine between those rain clouds will help temperatures soar into the 90s in our area. Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low 90s, making this perhaps the warmest day of the year. Rochester has yet to officially reach 90 degrees this year, but it’s possible we may experience 90-degree heat, not just today, but also Tuesday.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. High temps will be in the low 90s. (KTTC)

A few isolated thunderstorms will possibly develop late in the afternoon and during the evening today. The best chances will be along and north of Interstate 90. Right now, that portion of the local area is at level one of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary threats.

The will be small chances for isolated thunderstorms today. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening today in the northern part of our local area. (KTTC)

There will be more chances for thunderstorms on Independence Day tomorrow. A stray shower or thunderstorm may develop in the early morning, but the more widespread chance for rain will be after 5 PM. Expect isolated thunderstorms to gradually become more widespread during the evening and once again, there will be a threat of severe weather. The entire local area is at level two of five in the daily outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats again. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s with a slight southwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Strong storms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes southeastward through the region. A few isolated showers may even hang around into Wednesday afternoon along with some limited sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a northwest breeze.

There will be chances of thunderstorms today and Tuesday. Cooler temps can be expected for the second half of the week. (KTTC)

After a couple of days of mild sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s to round out the week, there will be a chance of sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Sunday. High temperatures over the upcoming weekend will be just shy of the 80s, so the mild stretch looks to carry on for quite a while.

High temps will be in the 70s for much of this week. Next week will be slightly warmer. (KTTC)

June 2023 was the 6th driest version of June in Rochester history. Temps were a few degrees warmer than the climate average during the month. (KTTC)

