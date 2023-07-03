Hot and humid to start the week; Isolated Independence Day storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heat and humidity are slowly building across the region to start the week ahead of a cold front approaching from the northern Plains. While that front will likely trigger a few rounds of rain across the Upper Mississippi Valley over the next few days, plenty of sunshine between those rain clouds will help temperatures soar into the 90s in our area. Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low 90s, making this perhaps the warmest day of the year. Rochester has yet to officially reach 90 degrees this year. It’s possible we may actually experience 90-degree heat, not just today, but also Tuesday!

A few isolated thunderstorms will possibly develop this evening. The best chances will be along and north of Interstate 90. Right now, that portion of the local area is at level one of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary threats.

There will be more chances for thunderstorms on Independence Day tomorrow. A stray shower or thunderstorm may develop in the early morning, but the more widespread chance for rain will be after 5 PM. Expect isolated thunderstorms to gradually become more widespread during the evening and once again, there will be a threat of severe weather. The entire local area is at level two of five in the daily outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats again. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s with a slight southwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes southeastward through the region. A few isolated showers may even hang around into Wednesday afternoon along with some limited sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a northwest breeze.

After a couple of days of mild sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s to round out the week, there will be a chance of sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Sunday. High temperatures over the upcoming weekend will be just shy of the 80s, so the mild stretch looks to carry on for quite a while.

