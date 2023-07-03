Drought impacts hitting southeast Minnesota golf courses

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – As the hot, dry conditions continue, the Minnesota DNR is reporting nearly the entire state is in a drought.

Minnesota drought conditions 6/27 (Minnesota DNR)

One industry that’s being impacted by this is golf courses.

“It’s kind of a challenge, swapping out the programs the whole time, see what we can do to manage it better, getting it under control,” Pine Island Golf Course superintendent Marius VinRensuberg said.

Without rain, they’re turning to the irrigation system to water the grass.

“It waters the entire course. It starts with greens, then tee boxes, then fairways, then roughs then all the practice areas. Irrigation is going every single night, but the water isn’t enough,” VinRensuberg said.

However, the system has its limits.

“With the irrigation system, it only covers so many square feet instead of rain soaking everything at once,” VinRensuberg said.

Additionally, water from the pipes doesn’t have the same nutrients as rainfall, so crews are supplementing fertilizers.

“We put down nitrogen. We put down iron. It’s a mixture blend that we put down then we just irrigate it,” VinRensuberg said.

On Sunday, the golf course used more than 160,000 gallons of water in its irrigation system.

