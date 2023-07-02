Storm chances possible Fourth of July

Hot and humid conditions Monday & Tuesday
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s officially July and that means we’re recapping the past month. June 2023 was warmer and much drier than normal for Rochester, becoming the 6th driest June on record. Only 1.34″ of rain fell at RST, which was 4″ drier than normal. June is typically the wettest month of the year.

Monthly recap
Monthly recap(KTTC)

Tonight, conditions will be quiet and mild with mostly clear skies and light north winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

The second half of the long holiday weekend will be hot and humid as afternoon temperatures soar into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Dew points are expected to be well into the 60s on both days, so be sure to stay cool. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with partly sunny skies Tuesday.

Storm chances
Storm chances(KTTC)

With all of the 4th of July holiday activities and events that will be happening around our area Tuesday, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast throughout the day as southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa have the chance to see isolated to scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few storms to become strong to severe during that time with hail and wind being the main concerns.

Additional showers and storms are possible Wednesday with cooler, more seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s. Seasonably cool temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected to last through the late week into the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on the potential for a few other rain chances for the weekend.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

