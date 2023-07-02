Pilot of power parachute in the hospital after crash in Chetek

Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI
Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI(Barron Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in the hospital after a power parachute crashed into a power line in Chetek Saturday evening.

According to the Chetek Police Department, Chetek Police responded to a call of a power parachute colliding with a power line at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive at 8:00 p.m.

Chetek ambulance and Chetek Fire were called to the scene. The passenger was checked by EMS and then released, but the pilot had to be flown to the hospital due to injuries.

The FAA is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jehovah Convention
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact
Body found in Rochester Retention pond identified
Woman found in submerged vehicle identified
Police lights generic
Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase
Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
Sistique Boutique in Oronoco, Minnesota.
Small Business Saturday in Oronoco

Latest News

RPT
Rochester Public Transit adjusting routes for Independence Day
Larger than Life exhibit opens in Mantorville.
New Mantorville art exhibit features 16 artists
Fire
No injuries in Albert Lea house fire
Sistique Boutique in Oronoco, Minnesota.
Small Business Saturday in Oronoco