No injuries in Albert Lea house fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Friday night.

Crews responed to the fire at 507 Commercial St. Friday around 8:20 p.m. Crews found fire coming from both levels of the house. They confirmed no one was inside the house and no one was injured.

Firefighters worked on scene for about two hours to extinguish the fire and hot spots.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the fire started from cooking on the stove in the kitchen and then spread throughout the main level and to half of the second floor. Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Rochester Retention pond identified
Woman found in submerged vehicle identified
Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
Jehovah Convention
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact
Police lights generic
Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1

Latest News

Sistique Boutique in Oronoco, Minnesota.
Small Business Saturday in Oronoco
Police lights generic
Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase
Whistle Binkies
‘Whistle Binkies’ to be featured on an episode of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Somalia Independence Day
Saturday is Somalia Independence Day