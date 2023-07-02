No injuries in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Friday night.

Crews responed to the fire at 507 Commercial St. Friday around 8:20 p.m. Crews found fire coming from both levels of the house. They confirmed no one was inside the house and no one was injured.

Firefighters worked on scene for about two hours to extinguish the fire and hot spots.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the fire started from cooking on the stove in the kitchen and then spread throughout the main level and to half of the second floor. Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

