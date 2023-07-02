New Mantorville art exhibit features 16 artists

Larger than Life exhibit opens in Mantorville.
Larger than Life exhibit opens in Mantorville.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Mantorville’s Riverside Park got some new pieces of art Saturday, all thanks to this year’s Larger Than Life exhibit.

From Saturday until September 1, local art and photography will be on display for anyone to view. This year features 16 pieces from 16 different artists, including a sculpture.

This year’s exhibit was made possible by a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.

“We worked in conjunctions with the Art Guild in Mantorville to find some new artists for this year,” Art in the Park Foundation president Brian Hindal said. “We recruited some new people, we are excited to have some high schoolers this year put some submissions in and that’s a first for us, we’re pretty happy about that.”

On July 15 at 1:30 Larger Than Life will hold a meet the artist event at Riverside Park featuring all 16 of the creators.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jehovah Convention
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact
Body found in Rochester Retention pond identified
Woman found in submerged vehicle identified
Police lights generic
Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase
Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
Whistle Binkies
‘Whistle Binkies’ to be featured on an episode of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

Latest News

Fire
No injuries in Albert Lea house fire
Sistique Boutique in Oronoco, Minnesota.
Small Business Saturday in Oronoco
Police lights generic
Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase
Whistle Binkies
‘Whistle Binkies’ to be featured on an episode of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’