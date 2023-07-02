New Mantorville art exhibit features 16 artists

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Mantorville’s Riverside Park got some new pieces of art Saturday, all thanks to this year’s Larger Than Life exhibit.

From Saturday until September 1, local art and photography will be on display for anyone to view. This year features 16 pieces from 16 different artists, including a sculpture.

This year’s exhibit was made possible by a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.

“We worked in conjunctions with the Art Guild in Mantorville to find some new artists for this year,” Art in the Park Foundation president Brian Hindal said. “We recruited some new people, we are excited to have some high schoolers this year put some submissions in and that’s a first for us, we’re pretty happy about that.”

On July 15 at 1:30 Larger Than Life will hold a meet the artist event at Riverside Park featuring all 16 of the creators.

