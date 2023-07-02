Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony

DYERSVILLE Iowa (KCRG) - The Field of Dreams site in Dyersville acted as a temporary federal courtroom on Saturday, to help several dozen people become citizens of the United States.

Miguel Burgos is one of the 26 people from 15 different countries to take part in this unique naturalization ceremony. Burgos said he came to America with his parents from Mexico City, and later moved to Cedar Rapids in his early teens.

Burgos said he started the process of becoming a citizen a few months ago, and that getting his citizenship was about making sure he had all the rights of being an American.

“It was a long road,” he said. “It was a lot of waiting.”

Burgos said he hadn’t seen the movie Field of Dreams until Saturday morning but agreed hosting the ceremony near the Dyersville site made the event all that more meaningful. “How can you get more American than baseball,” he said.

