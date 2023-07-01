‘Whistle Binkies’ to be featured on an episode of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

Whistle Binkies
Whistle Binkies(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – America’s Best Restaurants came to Whistle Binkies on the Lake Friday to feature the restaurant for an episode of their show.

America’s Best Restaurants is a social media channel that features unique restaurants from around the nation. They filmed Whistle Binkies and interviewed the owners from 8 a.m. to noon.

Whistle Binkies on the Lake is a Rochester restaurant and a pub on Woodlake Drive. Its menu offers a variety of options including grilled food, sandwiches, pasta, and seafood.

America’s Best Restaurants featured Whistle Binkies’ Asian food as their favorite on their Instagram account.

