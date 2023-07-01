‘Whistle Binkies’ to be featured on an episode of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – America’s Best Restaurants came to Whistle Binkies on the Lake Friday to feature the restaurant for an episode of their show.

America’s Best Restaurants is a social media channel that features unique restaurants from around the nation. They filmed Whistle Binkies and interviewed the owners from 8 a.m. to noon.

Whistle Binkies on the Lake is a Rochester restaurant and a pub on Woodlake Drive. Its menu offers a variety of options including grilled food, sandwiches, pasta, and seafood.

America’s Best Restaurants featured Whistle Binkies’ Asian food as their favorite on their Instagram account.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.