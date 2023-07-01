Theft suspect still at large after high-speed chase

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The suspect of a theft is still at large after a high-speed Friday evening.

It began Friday at 8 p.m. when the Mason City Police Department was investigating a theft from Mills Fleet Farm. The suspect ran from employees, and a short time later his vehicle was located by a Cerro Gordo County deputy near Grouse Avenue and B20.

Several attempts were made to stop the car and disable the tires. The chase continued through Worth and Winnebago Counties reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Iowa law enforcement canceled the pursuit. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Alec Harpestad of Wells, Minnesota. There is a warrant for his arrest.

If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088.

