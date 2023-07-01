Small Business Saturday in Oronoco

Oronoco, Minn. (KTTC) – Shopping local can always be in style as it was Small Business Saturday at boutique, Sistique.

A handful of local vendors from Oronoco gathered at the boutique to combine their businesses for an afternoon.

“We’re outside of Rochester, it’s a small town, it’s nice to be able to get some business booming here,” co-owner of Sistique April Larson explained. “Sometimes coming outside of Rochester there is a lot of great shopping and things to do when you look outside of the town.”

Among the vendors were Jo’s Coffee Truck, Tupperware, Thirty-One Gifts, Scentsy, Colorstreet and Tastefully Simple.

