Small Business Saturday in Oronoco
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Oronoco, Minn. (KTTC) – Shopping local can always be in style as it was Small Business Saturday at boutique, Sistique.
A handful of local vendors from Oronoco gathered at the boutique to combine their businesses for an afternoon.
“We’re outside of Rochester, it’s a small town, it’s nice to be able to get some business booming here,” co-owner of Sistique April Larson explained. “Sometimes coming outside of Rochester there is a lot of great shopping and things to do when you look outside of the town.”
Among the vendors were Jo’s Coffee Truck, Tupperware, Thirty-One Gifts, Scentsy, Colorstreet and Tastefully Simple.
