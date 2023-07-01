Saturday is Somalia Independence Day

Somalia Independence Day
Somalia Independence Day(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Somali American Social Service Association (SASSA) is celebrating Somalia Independence Day at downtown Rochester one day in advance on Friday.

Saturday, July 1, marks the 83rd year of the country’s independence from European powers. The celebration is annually held in Minneapolis, and it is the first time being held in Rochester.

SASSA is celebrating Somali culture and bringing the Rochester community together at Peace Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m. The event features traditional Somali dancing, music, and food.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
A crash in Bancroft Township has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman.
1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County
FIREWORKS
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area
RFD responds to fire inside Galleria, will remain closed for the day
Galleria to remain closed until damage assessment completed after fire

Latest News

Whistle Binkies
‘Whistle Binkies’ to be featured on an episode of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Jehovah's Convention returns, Darian Leddy reports
Body found in Rochester Retention pond identified
Woman found in submerged vehicle identified
Fireworks Safety Tips
Fire Captain Brett Knapp joins us Friday on Midwest Access