Saturday is Somalia Independence Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Somali American Social Service Association (SASSA) is celebrating Somalia Independence Day at downtown Rochester one day in advance on Friday.

Saturday, July 1, marks the 83rd year of the country’s independence from European powers. The celebration is annually held in Minneapolis, and it is the first time being held in Rochester.

SASSA is celebrating Somali culture and bringing the Rochester community together at Peace Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m. The event features traditional Somali dancing, music, and food.

