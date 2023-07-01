Hot holiday weekend; Isolated storm chances next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and cloudy evening is in store for the region this evening ahead of a long and warm holiday weekend. Tonight, overcast skies are expected with light north winds at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low to mid 60.

Another seasonably warm day is on tap for Sunday with sunshine returning. A mix of sun and clouds are expected throughout the day with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Fourth of July Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and even low 90s for the second half of the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with a few more clouds for Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will both see the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overall confidence in seeing widespread rain chances those two days is low.

Seasonably cool temperatures in the mid to upper 70s settle in for the mid and late week, arriving Wednesday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.